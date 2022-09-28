Paychex Non-GAAP EPS of $1.03 beats by $0.06, revenue of $1.21B beats by $40M, raises FY earning outlook

Sep. 28, 2022 8:35 AM ETPaychex, Inc. (PAYX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Paychex press release (NASDAQ:PAYX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.03 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $1.21B (+12.0% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • Outlook: Total revenue is anticipated to grow in the range of 7% to 8% vs. consensus growth of +7.72%; Adjusted operating margin is anticipated to be in the range of 40% to 41%; Adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to be approximately 44%; Other expense, net is anticipated to be in the range of $5M to $10M; The effective income tax rate for fiscal 2023 is anticipated to be in the range of 24% to 25%; Adjusted diluted earnings per share is now anticipated to grow in the range of 11% to 12% from the prior range the range of 9% to 10% vs. consensus growth of 9.46%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.