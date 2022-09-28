Cintas GAAP EPS of $3.39 beats by $0.26, revenue of $2.17B beats by $90M, raises FY guidance
Sep. 28, 2022 8:41 AM ETCintas Corporation (CTAS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Cintas press release (NASDAQ:CTAS): Q1 GAAP EPS of $3.39 beats by $0.26.
- Revenue of $2.17B (+14.2% Y/Y) beats by $90M.
- The organic revenue growth rate for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which adjusts for the impacts of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, was 13.9%.
- FY outlook: We are raising our annual revenue expectations from a range of $8.47 billion to $8.58 billion to a range of $8.58 billion to $8.67 billion vs consensus of $8.50B and diluted EPS from a range of $11.90 to $12.30 to a range of $12.30 to $12.65 vs consensus of $12.20.
