KemPharm posts Phase 1 data to support further studies for sleep disorder therapy
Sep. 28, 2022 8:45 AM ETKemPharm, Inc. (KMPH)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH), a company developing prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, announced Wednesday early results from a Phase 1 trial to support further studies for lead asset KP1077 in sleep-related disorders.
- The Phase 1 open-label trial involving 15 volunteers was designed to evaluate single doses of 80 mg and 200 mg of serdexmethylphenidate (SDX), a prodrug of d-methylphenidate (d-MPH) and the only active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in KP1077.
- The investigators compared SDX's cardiovascular effects and pharmacokinetics against immediate-release and long-acting formulations of Ritalin (racemic methylphenidate), a commonly used CNS stimulant.
- Citing the topline data, KMPH said that the initial dosing levels it has selected for the Phase 2 trial for KP1077 would be well tolerated leading to higher exposure to d-MPH compared to existing methylphenidate products.
- Before the year-end, the company plans to start a mid-stage trial for KP1077 in idiopathic hypersomnia, a rare sleep disorder. Another study is expected to begin in 2023, targeting patients with narcolepsy.
