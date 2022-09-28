Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has pulled apps created by Russian tech company VK from its App Store and the country's communications regulatory agency has demanded an explanation from the tech giant, Reuters reported.

Roskomnadzor, Russia's communications regulator, said Apple's (AAPL) action to remove VK's apps, including Russia's largest social network, Vkontakte, which has more than 75M monthly active users, deprived Russian citizens of access and asked for a reason why the apps were removed.

"The agency believes that such discriminatory restrictions, which violate the right of Russian internet users to freely receive information and communicate, are unacceptable," Roskomnadzor said in a statement obtained by Reuters.

Along with Vkontakte, VK's email service, Mail.ru, must be pre-installed on all mobile devices sold in Russia.

On Tuesday, VK said its apps that have already been installed on smartphones were still working and that it would continue to develop and support apps for iOS.

Apple (AAPL) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

Earlier this month, Russia's Trade and Industry Minister said that Apple's (AAPL) new iPhone 14 would be available in the country thanks to the country's parallel import scheme.

In March, Apple (AAPL) banned the sale of its products in Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Cupertino, California-based Apple (AAPL) confirmed earlier this week that it would produce some iPhone 14 units in India.