Grom Social's Top Draw animation secures $615K in new assignments
Sep. 28, 2022 8:54 AM ETGrom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) has announced that Top Draw Animation, has secured an additional $615K in animation assignments that will enhance the studio’s output.
- Top Draw has built a global reputation as a reliable source of premium animation services since opening over 20 years ago.
- The new assignments, which will commence in Q4, were disclosed today by CEO of Grom Social Enterprises, Darren Marks.
- “We are proud to continue our legacy of truly being a world-class animation production leader and these newest assignments are a great testament to the studio’s professional and relentless attention to detail.” said TDA President Russell Hicks.
- GROM +6.06% premarket to $0.35.
