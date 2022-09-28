Grom Social's Top Draw animation secures $615K in new assignments

  • Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) has announced that Top Draw Animation, has secured an additional $615K in animation assignments that will enhance the studio’s output.
  • Top Draw has built a global reputation as a reliable source of premium animation services since opening over 20 years ago.
  • The new assignments, which will commence in Q4, were disclosed today by CEO of Grom Social Enterprises, Darren Marks.
  • “We are proud to continue our legacy of truly being a world-class animation production leader and these newest assignments are a great testament to the studio’s professional and relentless attention to detail.” said TDA President Russell Hicks.
  • GROM +6.06% premarket to $0.35.

