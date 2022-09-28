FDA declines to support revised main goal of Revive's phase 3 trial for COVID drug

Revive Therapeutics (OTCQB:RVVTF) said the the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) does not support the revised main goal of a phase 3 trial of oral therapy bucillamine to treat patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 and that the amended protocol is still under review.

Earlier in September, the company filed with the FDA for revised main goal which was the time to resolution from COVID-19 via the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

Revive added that the FDA advised the company to submit a meeting request to discuss the appropriate endpoints and justification of the relevance of the revised primary goal.

To potentially get FDA greenlight of the revised goal, which relied upon the study's pre-dose selection data, the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) will review the completed Post-Dose selection data of ~500 people, the company said in a Sept. 28 press release.

The DSMB will make a recommendation whether to continue stop or halt the study, according to the company.

"We look forward to providing the FDA with a comprehensive data package in support of the clinical advancement of Bucillamine," said Revive CEO Michael Frank.

Revive noted that it will proceed to seek a meeting with the FDA to agree on a proposed plan for potential regulatory approval.