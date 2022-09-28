European benchmark natural gas prices surged Wednesday after Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) warned that the last remaining gas route from Russia to Europe, via Ukraine, is at risk of being shut off.

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) said late Tuesday that Russia could sanction Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz and switch off gas flows through Ukraine in retaliation for a legal dispute over transit fees.

Dutch front-month gas rose as much as 13% to €209.61/MWh, while the U.K. equivalent jumped as much as 23%.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:UNG), (UGAZF), (DGAZ), (BOIL), (FCG), (KOLD), (USL)

Prices already were rising after leaks to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines under the Baltic Sea escalated tensions with Russia; European leaders said the explosions that caused the leaks were deliberate, with some blaming Russia for potential "sabotage."

European energy ministers will discuss the pipeline damage when they meet on Friday in Brussels.

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) recently reported it amassed a record 2.5T rubles in net profit for H1.