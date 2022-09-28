Real estate ETFs struggle as mortgage rates top highest levels since mid-2008

Real estate and homebuilding exchange traded funds feel the pressure as the latest data showed that mortgage applications are down and mortgage rates have hit their highest levels in 14 years, dating back to mid-2008.

Figures outlined that a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose 27 basis points to 6.52% compared to the previous 6.25% figure. At the same time, applications to refinance a home loan is now at a 22-year low.

Funds such as the SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB), iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM), iShares Residential Real Estate Capped ETF (REZ), and the Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) have all felt steady declines as rates have risen in 2022.

Additionally, broader real estate ETFs also find themselves deep into the red. The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLRE), Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ), and the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) are three examples.

Year-to-date price action: XHB -35.5%, REM -37.1%, REZ -27.2%, HOMZ -35.2%, XLRE -29.9%, VNQ -30.5%, and IYR -29.4%.

For a frame of reference, all seven funds have underperformed when compared to the S&P 500 and its mirroring ETF (VOO) as the index is lower in 2022 by 23.6%.

Housing funds have suffered as rising mortgage rates have weighed down the rate sensitive real estate segment of the economy. As the Federal Reserve continues to raise rates in order to combat the rising levels of inflation, they in turn place added pressure on the housing and real estate sectors.

In broader financial news, major market averages trade mixed in premarket trading on Wednesday as they look to gain clear direction.