ByteDance (BDNCE), the parent company of popular social network TikTok, is set to expand its board of directors to nine people, Reuters reported.

The news outlet, citing a person familiar with the matter, noted that shareholders approved the move at an investor meeting on Tuesday. It will boost the size of the board from five people to nine, which already includes its new chief executive Liang Rubo, as well as members of backers, including General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital, Coatue Management, and Susquehanna International Group, Reuters added.

ByteDance (BDNCE) has come under pressure from lawmakers around the world due to national security concerns on what type of access the Chinese Communist Party has to its data.

Earlier this week, it was reported that U.S. lawmakers and TikTok were nearing a deal over its data security that would evade a sale of the app.

TikTok may also face a fine of as much as $29M in Britain after an investigation discovered that it may have breached data protection laws on the privacy of children, Reuters reported.

In June, TikTok said it would route all of its U.S. traffic through Oracle's (ORCL) cloud technology infrastructure to better secure the information of its U.S.-based users.