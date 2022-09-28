Valens Semiconductor joins hands with Intel to boost automotive MIPI A-PHY implementations
Sep. 28, 2022 9:00 AM ETValens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) collaborates with Intel to develop MIPI A-PHY-compliant automotive technologies for foundry customers, leveraging company's expertise as a contributor to MIPI A-PHY technology.
- "Our priority at Intel Foundry Services is to invest in disruptive technologies that can help our customers accelerate time to market. As the most cutting-edge high-speed connectivity technology in the automotive industry, MIPI A-PHY is well positioned for large-scale integration in cars around the world. With our combination of advanced process technology and geographically diverse capacity, we are confident that we will be able to address the strong market interest in MIPI A-PHY solutions." said Nivruti Rai, VP, Intel Foundry Services & General Manager, IFS Automotive Solutions Group.
