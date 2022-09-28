Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Equitrans Midstream among premarket losers' pack
- Mind Medicine (MNMD) -43% on pricing 7.06M securities being re-offered at $4.25.
- Nano Labs (NA) -26% on pricing ~$5.0M offering of ADS offering.
- Gamida Cell (GMDA) -18% on pricing ~$20M stock offering.
- Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) -16%.
- Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) -14% after Mountain Valley Pipeline takes hit as Manchin pulls energy permitting bill.
- PaxMedica (PXMD) -13%.
- Cognyte Software (CGNT) -11% on Q2 earnings release.
- Scienjoy Holding (SJ) -11%.
- Presto Automation (PRST) -10%.
- Sandstorm Gold (SAND) -8% after launches bought deal at $5.10/share.
- Grove Collaborative (GROV) -7%.
- Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) -6% after enters license and supply pact with Pharmanovia for Libervant™ Buccal film for European and MENA markets.
- Algoma Steel Group (ASTL) -6% after sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA $75M-$80M and decline in shipments amid production shortfall.
