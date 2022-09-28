DocuSign rises as it says it will cut its workforce by 9%, sees charges up to $40M
Sep. 28, 2022 9:07 AM ETDocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares rose nearly 2% on Wednesday after the electronic-signature technology company said it would cut the size of its workforce by roughly 9%.
- In a filing, DocuSign (DOCU) said that most of the charges, expected to be between $30M and $40M, would occur in the third and fourth-quarters of its fiscal 2023 year. It added that its restructuring would be "substantially complete" by the end of the fiscal 2023.
- Earlier this month, DocuSign (DOCU) named former Google executive Allan Thygesen as its permanent CEO.
