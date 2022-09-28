Merck in pact with Sinopharm to launch oral COVID-19 therapy in China
Sep. 28, 2022 9:06 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)SHTDF, SHTDYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Merck (NYSE:MRK) has granted the Chinese healthcare company Sinopharm Group (OTCPK:SHTDF) (OTCPK:SHTDY) the distribution and exclusive import rights for molnupiravir, an oral COVID-19 therapy the U.S. pharma giant co-developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.
- MRK and Sinopharm (OTCPK:SHTDF) will work together to assess the feasibility of technology transfer for production, supplies, and commercialization of the treatment in China, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing statements from both companies.
- The oral antiviral, also known as Lagevrio, was authorized in the U.S. last December to treat non-hospitalized adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at risk of developing the severe form of the disease.
- The late-stage data supporting the decision indicated that the drug reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 30% compared to the placebo.
In July, MRK projected $5.0 – 5.5B in sales from Lagevrio for the year after the treatment brought $1.2B sales in Q2 2022.
