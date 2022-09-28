Aquestive Therapeutics, Pharmanovia ink licensing & supply pact for Libervant buccal film

Sep. 28, 2022 9:08 AM ETAquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Close Up Business People Shaking Hands

SeventyFour

  • Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) on Wednesday said it had entered into a licensing and supply agreement for its Libervant buccal film with healthcare company Pharmanovia.
  • AQST's Libervant is a buccally, or inside of the cheek, administered film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of prolonged or acute, convulsive seizures in all ages.
  • The licensing agreement was for the European Union, UK, Switzerland, and Norway, as well as countries in the Middle East and North Africa, AQST said in a statement.
  • AQST said as per the deal it would get an undisclosed upfront payment and, if approved, milestone payments, and double-digit royalties on net sales of the diazepam buccal film in the licensed territories.
  • AQST will serve as the exclusive sole manufacturer and supplier for the product and Pharmanovia will be responsible for all regulatory and commercialization activities.
  • UK based Pharmanovia focuses on delivering branded prescription medicines to patients, prescribers and healthcare providers.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) stock -7% to $1.06 in premarket trading.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.