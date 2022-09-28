Aquestive Therapeutics, Pharmanovia ink licensing & supply pact for Libervant buccal film
Sep. 28, 2022 9:08 AM ETAquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) on Wednesday said it had entered into a licensing and supply agreement for its Libervant buccal film with healthcare company Pharmanovia.
- AQST's Libervant is a buccally, or inside of the cheek, administered film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of prolonged or acute, convulsive seizures in all ages.
- The licensing agreement was for the European Union, UK, Switzerland, and Norway, as well as countries in the Middle East and North Africa, AQST said in a statement.
- AQST said as per the deal it would get an undisclosed upfront payment and, if approved, milestone payments, and double-digit royalties on net sales of the diazepam buccal film in the licensed territories.
- AQST will serve as the exclusive sole manufacturer and supplier for the product and Pharmanovia will be responsible for all regulatory and commercialization activities.
- UK based Pharmanovia focuses on delivering branded prescription medicines to patients, prescribers and healthcare providers.
- Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) stock -7% to $1.06 in premarket trading.
