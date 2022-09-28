EQT Private Equity to acquire Billtrust for $1.7B

Sep. 28, 2022 9:08 AM ETBTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
  • BTRS or Billtrust (NASDAQ:BTRSto be acquired by EQT X fund, part of EQT, a leading global investment organization, in an all-cash transaction valuing company’s equity at ~$1.7B.
  • Company shareholders will receive $9.50 per share in cash upon the closing of the transaction.
  • The price per share represents more than a 64% premium above the closing share price of $5.77 on September 27, 2022, and more than a 76% premium above the trailing 90-day volume weighted average stock price for the period ended September 27, 2022.
  • Transaction expected to close in Q1 2023.

Comments (1)

