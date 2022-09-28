CRISPR CAR T cell therapy for skin/blood cancer gets FDA regenerative medicine tag
Sep. 28, 2022 9:16 AM ETCRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation to CRISPR Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:CRSP) CAR T cell therapy CTX130 to treat Mycosis Fungoides and Sézary Syndrome (MF/SS).
- MF/SS are diseases in which a type of white blood cells called lymphocytes become malignant and affect the skin.
- "The RMAT designation is an important milestone for the CTX130 program that recognizes the transformative potential of our cell therapy in patients with T-cell lymphomas based upon encouraging clinical data to date," said CRISPR Chief Medical Officer Phuong Khanh Morrow.
