OpenText and Solarity enter strategic partnership
Sep. 28, 2022 9:14 AM ETOpen Text Corporation (OTEX), OTEX:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Solarity and OpenText (NASDAQ:OTEX) enter a strategic partnership to offer a secure information exchange solution to healthcare providers and payers.
- The partnership brings together Solarity's intelligent automation platform for clinical data and the OpenText suite of digital fax products to enable physicians to make more informed clinical decisions faster.
- The seamless API integration between OpenText and Solarity is scheduled to be released by December of 2022.
- "Given the leading role we each play in our market sectors, partnering with OpenText offers significant combined value. It will enable healthcare institutions to quickly and accurately unlock critical data that patients and providers can rely on. Together, we will help healthcare institutions simplify and enhance their vital clinical, administrative, and payment processes, all while empowering life-changing care." said Andrew Fehlman, CEO of Solarity.
