Schwazze opens new cannabis dispensary in Ruidoso
Sep. 28, 2022 9:18 AM ETMedicine Man Technologies, Inc. (SHWZ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Schwazze (OTCQX:SHWZ) a cannabis company with assets in Colorado and New Mexico, announces the grand opening of its adult-use dispensary, R.Greenleaf, located in the heart of Ruidoso, New Mexico.
- This store opening kicks off Schwazze's deliberate expansion throughout the state of New Mexico.
- All locations serve the needs of medical patients as well as recreational adult-use consumers.
- "Our team is thrilled to be opening our first new store since adult recreational cannabis was legalized in New Mexico on April 1st," said Steve Pear, New Mexico Division President for Schwazze.
