Nucor approves plans to build two flat-rolled galvanizing lines

Sep. 28, 2022 9:19 AM ETNucor Corporation (NUE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

large bowl of molten metal at a steel mill. Steel production.

lyash01/iStock via Getty Images

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) said Wednesday it will move forward with the $425M construction of a galvanizing line at Steel Berkeley in South Carolina to support the company's strategy of expanding its capabilities in the automotive and consumer durables markets.

Nucor's (NUE) board also approved a galvanizing line to be constructed in the western U.S., with details to be announced later.

The new South Carolina galvanizing line will have a capacity of 500K tons/year and will be able to produce galvanized steel up to 72 inches wide.

Last month, Nucor (NUE) announced a five-year $200M modernization project at its Nucor Steel Berkeley division.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.