Nucor approves plans to build two flat-rolled galvanizing lines
Sep. 28, 2022 9:19 AM ETNucor Corporation (NUE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) said Wednesday it will move forward with the $425M construction of a galvanizing line at Steel Berkeley in South Carolina to support the company's strategy of expanding its capabilities in the automotive and consumer durables markets.
Nucor's (NUE) board also approved a galvanizing line to be constructed in the western U.S., with details to be announced later.
The new South Carolina galvanizing line will have a capacity of 500K tons/year and will be able to produce galvanized steel up to 72 inches wide.
Last month, Nucor (NUE) announced a five-year $200M modernization project at its Nucor Steel Berkeley division.
