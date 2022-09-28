Nucor (NYSE:NUE) said Wednesday it will move forward with the $425M construction of a galvanizing line at Steel Berkeley in South Carolina to support the company's strategy of expanding its capabilities in the automotive and consumer durables markets.

Nucor's (NUE) board also approved a galvanizing line to be constructed in the western U.S., with details to be announced later.

The new South Carolina galvanizing line will have a capacity of 500K tons/year and will be able to produce galvanized steel up to 72 inches wide.

Last month, Nucor (NUE) announced a five-year $200M modernization project at its Nucor Steel Berkeley division.