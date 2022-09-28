TV network Starz, part of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) (NYSE:LGF.B), will rebrand its worldwide premium streaming service Starzplay in most of the world, as Lionsgate+. Lions Gate also said it's still talking with partners about separating Starz from the studio business.

The stock is higher premarket: (LGF.A) +2.6%, (LGF.B) +4.5%.

Starzplay will remain as Starz in the U.S. and Canada. As of Thursday, though, it will become Lionsgate+ with new graphics, colors and design elements in 35 Starz markets.

We recognized the potential of the global OTT market early, and over the last few years we have built an incredible global streaming service, which has become a destination for audiences seeking premium, provocative programming," said Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch "Operating under Lionsgate+ internationally brings a distinct and differentiated identity in an increasingly crowded international marketplace and builds on the brand equity in the Lionsgate name that our extensive research has proven is strong around the world.

Starzplay will also keep its regional branding as Starzplay Arabia, as well as South and Southeast Asia's Lionsgate Play.

The company also issued a filing saying it remains on a path to separating Starz from its studio businesses. "As negotiations progress, we have increased our focus on the possibility of spinning our studio business, creating a number of financial and strategic benefits. In that regard, we are continuing productive negotiations with prospective strategic and financial partners on both sides of our business."