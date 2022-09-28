Udemy and The RBL Group partner to develop opportunities

Sep. 28, 2022
  • Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) partners with The RBL Group founded by HR strategists Dave Ulrich and Norm Smallwood.
  • Partnership will empower organizations and individuals with flexible and effective skill development as they look to deepen their competencies and further scale distribution.
  • “We’re thrilled to be joining forces with RBL to offer our 12,500 enterprise customers increasingly unique cohort-based learning options, including RBLs leadership development course(s). The need for constant upskilling and reskilling has never been more critical and we’re excited to offer HR and L&D leaders additional resources to help them quickly address skills gaps to continue driving positive business outcomes through our collaboration with the world-class instructors at RBL.” said Cody Crnkovich, VP of Partners & Business Development at Udemy.

