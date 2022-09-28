Jupiter Wellness to get US patent for minoxidil use in hair loss disorder
Sep. 28, 2022 9:43 AM ETJupiter Wellness, Inc. (JUPW)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) will grant the company a patent related to certain use of minoxidil for hair loss disorder alopecia.
- The patent application No. 16/747,685, titled 'Minoxidil Adjuvant Therapies' is related to the composition and methods for inducing (up-regulating) the expression of sulfotransferases in the hair follicles on the scalp. Induction of the sulfotransferase enzyme in hair follicles increases the sulfonation capacity of minoxidil; thus, increasing the response level to oral and topical minoxidil to treat alopecia, the company said in a Sept. 28 press release.
- "This new patent bolsters our growing position in the hair loss market and further protects our continued investment in the market," said Chief Scientific Officer Glynn Wilson.
- Jupiter noted that it acquired this case through its acquisition of Applied Biology assets.
- Jupiter added that it licensed the minoxidil adjuvant therapies covered by this patent to Taisho Pharmaceutical, a marketer of minoxidil in Japan.
