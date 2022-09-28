Jupiter Wellness to get US patent for minoxidil use in hair loss disorder

Sep. 28, 2022 9:43 AM ETJupiter Wellness, Inc. (JUPW)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

IP, Intellectual Property Patent Concept

Olivier Le Moal

  • Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) will grant the company a patent related to certain use of minoxidil for hair loss disorder alopecia.
  • The patent application No. 16/747,685, titled 'Minoxidil Adjuvant Therapies' is related to the composition and methods for inducing (up-regulating) the expression of sulfotransferases in the hair follicles on the scalp. Induction of the sulfotransferase enzyme in hair follicles increases the sulfonation capacity of minoxidil; thus, increasing the response level to oral and topical minoxidil to treat alopecia, the company said in a Sept. 28 press release.
  • "This new patent bolsters our growing position in the hair loss market and further protects our continued investment in the market," said Chief Scientific Officer Glynn Wilson.
  • Jupiter noted that it acquired this case through its acquisition of Applied Biology assets.
  • Jupiter added that it licensed the minoxidil adjuvant therapies covered by this patent to Taisho Pharmaceutical, a marketer of minoxidil in Japan.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.