HeartBeam gets patent to enable generation of its credit card-sized ECG, shares rise ~15%

Sep. 28, 2022 9:42 AM ETHeartBeam, Inc. (BEAT)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) on Wednesday said it had been issued a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office which enables it to generate its credit card-sized AIMIGo 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) for the detection of heart attacks.
  • Shares of the company rose 14.5% to $3.08 in early trading.
  • “This patent provides additional intellectual property protection for our breakthrough AIMIGo technology offering 12-lead ECG capability in the form of a credit card-sized device with the same footprint as the single-lead products currently in the market today,” BEAT CEO Branislav Vajdic said in a statement.
  • The newly issued patent - No. 11,445,963 B2 - expands on BEAT's granted and pending core patents for remote heart attack detection, the company said.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.