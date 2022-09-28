HeartBeam gets patent to enable generation of its credit card-sized ECG, shares rise ~15%
Sep. 28, 2022 9:42 AM ETHeartBeam, Inc. (BEAT)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) on Wednesday said it had been issued a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office which enables it to generate its credit card-sized AIMIGo 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) for the detection of heart attacks.
- Shares of the company rose 14.5% to $3.08 in early trading.
- “This patent provides additional intellectual property protection for our breakthrough AIMIGo technology offering 12-lead ECG capability in the form of a credit card-sized device with the same footprint as the single-lead products currently in the market today,” BEAT CEO Branislav Vajdic said in a statement.
- The newly issued patent - No. 11,445,963 B2 - expands on BEAT's granted and pending core patents for remote heart attack detection, the company said.
