Johnson & Johnson wins FDA OK to expand use of myopia lenses
Sep. 28, 2022 9:44 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announced Wednesday that the FDA greenlighted an expanded range of its Abiliti Overnight Lenses for myopia management, allowing clinicians to treat even more patients with the eye condition.
- The decision expands the use of Abiliti in up to 6.00 diopters from the previous approval of 4.00 diopters, a measure indicating the magnifying power of a lens.
- Myopia is also known as nearsightedness, and children under 12 with the condition are at risk of developing high myopia, which can lead to vision-related complications later in life.
- "The expansion of treatment options comes at a critical time as myopia rates continue to rise among children," remarked Chandra Mickles, North America Professional Education Lead, Myopia, at JNJ Vision.
- JNJ's MedTech unit, which houses the company's vision business, added ~$6.9B in sales for Q2 2022.
