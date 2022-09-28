VF slashes fiscal 2023 guidance amid Vans' weaker back-to-school performance
Sep. 28, 2022
- VF (NYSE:VFC) lowered fiscal 2023 guidance on Wednesday beside releasing second quarter estimates below consensus amid weaker than anticipated back-to-school performance.
- For full-year, the company lowered its adjusted EPS guidance to $2.60-$2.70, well below the prior forecast of $3.05-$3.15, vs. consensus of $3.05.
- VF Revenue is expected to be up about 5% to 6% for the full-year versus previous outlook of at least +7%.
- Adjusted gross margin is expected to be down approximately 50 basis points to 12% vs. priorly expecting an increase to 13.2%.
- Capital expenditures expected to be approximately $240M.
- Issued Q2 FY 2023 Guidance: Revenue expected to be up low single digit % in constant currency and adjusted EPS expected to be in the range of $0.70 to $0.75 vs. consensus of $1.01.
- "VF is revising its FY23 outlook due to lower-than-expected Q2’FY23 results, coupled with ongoing uncertainty in the current environment, weaker than anticipated back-to-school performance at Vans and increasing inventories leading to a more promotional environment in North America in the fall," the company said.
- In the long-run through FY 2027, free cash flow generation is projected to be approximately $5.5B with a total of approximately $7B in cash expected to be available to return to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
- EPS is expected to grow at a five-year CAGR of high-single to low double-digit %
