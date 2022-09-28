Lockheed, L3Harris fall after Wells Fargo downgrades on U.S. budget outlook

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) -1.8% and L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) -2% declined on Wednesday after analysts at Wells Fargo downgraded the defense contractors.

Lockheed was cut to Underweight from Equal Weight, while its price target was raised to $415 from $406 a share. L3Harris was downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target lowered to $238 from $272 a share.

The bank foresees a difficult year ahead with U.S. budgetary constraints and the possibility that global political tensions will ease.

Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating on General Dynamics (GD) and Equal Weight on Northrop Grumman (NOC).

Seeking Alpha contributor Dhierin Bechai rates Lockheed (LMT) as a Buy on higher defense spending in Europe. Columnist Leo Nelissen has a Buy rating on L3Harris (LHX) on the potential of higher dividends.