Transcat acquires Complete Calibrations for $1.2M and e2b Calibration for $3.15M

Sep. 28, 2022 9:53 AM ETTranscat, Inc. (TRNS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) has purchased all of the capital stock of privately-held Galium for a purchase price of $1.2M and was paid in cash.
  • In addition, the Co. also announced that it acquired substantially all of the assets of e2b Calibration, for a purchase price of $3.15M and was also paid in cash.
  • Darren O’Sullivan, founder of Complete Calibrations, will continue to lead the business and is a pioneer and thought leader in the area of calibration robotics that improve the productivity, quality, and turnaround times in calibration laboratory environments.
  • “We are also excited to announce the acquisition of Cleveland, Ohio based e2b Calibration. e2b is a proven industry leader in calibration services related to the aviation industry, with particular strength in avionics." said Lee Rudow, President and CEO.

