Atlis Motor Vehicles stock rallies for second day, trading 800% over listing price

Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) stock soared for the second straight day after rallying nearly 500% during its Nasdaq debut on Tuesday.

Shares of Atlis opened at $243.99 on Wednesday, nearly 800% over its listing price of $27.50 per share. The stock recently changed hands at $230.01, up 180% from Tuesday's close, at approximately 9:37 a.m. ET.

Atlis shares made their debut Tuesday afternoon via a Regulation A financing. The company offered 1.85M shares priced at $27.50, according to its SEC Form 1-A filing.

Shares of Atlis leaped 199% during their first session after being halted several times for volatility to close at $82.12. The stock shot up nearly 200% during after-hours trading.

The Arizona-based maker of EV work trucks and batteries said in a statement that it had conducted its initial public offering through an SEC Regulation A financing. It added that it had raised in excess of $35M through Regulation A and Regulation CF crowdfunding offerings.

