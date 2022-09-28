Atlis Motor Vehicles stock rallies for second day, trading 800% over listing price

Sep. 28, 2022 9:54 AM ETAtlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor1 Comment

Initial public offering hologram, night panoramic city view of Bangkok. The financial center for multinational corporations in Asia. The concept of boosting the growth by IPO process. Double exposure.

2d illustrations and photos

Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) stock soared for the second straight day after rallying nearly 500% during its Nasdaq debut on Tuesday.

Shares of Atlis opened at $243.99 on Wednesday, nearly 800% over its listing price of $27.50 per share. The stock recently changed hands at $230.01, up 180% from Tuesday's close, at approximately 9:37 a.m. ET.

Atlis shares made their debut Tuesday afternoon via a Regulation A financing. The company offered 1.85M shares priced at $27.50, according to its SEC Form 1-A filing.

Shares of Atlis leaped 199% during their first session after being halted several times for volatility to close at $82.12. The stock shot up nearly 200% during after-hours trading.

The Arizona-based maker of EV work trucks and batteries said in a statement that it had conducted its initial public offering through an SEC Regulation A financing. It added that it had raised in excess of $35M through Regulation A and Regulation CF crowdfunding offerings.

For more IPO News, check out SA's IPO News page.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.