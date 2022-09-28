Veolia Water Technologies join hands with Orange Business Services

Sep. 28, 2022
  • Veolia Water Technologies has signed a pact with Orange (NYSE:ORAN)  Business Services to support the growth of Hubgrade, its smart digital platform, and develop innovative digital services for its customers worldwide.
  • The integration will strengthen Veolia Water Technologies’ business data collection infrastructure and Hubgrade digital solutions platform.
  • Hubgrade benefits from the synergy between the digital and technological expertise of Orange Business Services and that of Veolia Water Technologies in terms of water cycle management.
  • The strengthening of digital solutions will translate to new monitoring and analysis features to optimize the technical, economic and environmental performance of our customers' water treatment facilities.

