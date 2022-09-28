State street investor confidence index rises in September
Sep. 28, 2022 10:08 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- State Street Investor Confidence Index: +1.5 to 108.8 in Sept. vs. 107.3 in August.
- North America ICI rose 2.4 points to 109.0.
- Asian ICI jumps 7.7 points to 100.1.
- European ICI fell 5.5 points to 100.1.
- “Despite heightened equity market volatility experienced globally, risk sentiment expressed by institutional investors remained steady in September as the Global ICI rose slightly to 108.8.” commented Cayla Seder. "As anticipated, European investors were rattled by a continued energy crisis, diminishing growth prospects and hawkish global central banks; as a result the EMEA ICI tumbled 5.9 points."
Comments