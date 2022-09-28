State street investor confidence index rises in September

Sep. 28, 2022 10:08 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • State Street Investor Confidence Index: +1.5 to 108.8 in Sept. vs. 107.3 in August.
  • North America ICI rose 2.4 points to 109.0.
  • Asian ICI jumps 7.7 points to 100.1.
  • European ICI fell 5.5 points to 100.1.
  • “Despite heightened equity market volatility experienced globally, risk sentiment expressed by institutional investors remained steady in September as the Global ICI rose slightly to 108.8.” commented Cayla Seder. "As anticipated, European investors were rattled by a continued energy crisis, diminishing growth prospects and hawkish global central banks; as a result the EMEA ICI tumbled 5.9 points."

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.