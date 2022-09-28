Vertex in licensing agreement with MaxCyte to use platform for gene editing candidate

Sep. 28, 2022 10:28 AM ETVertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX), MXCTCRSPBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Genetic manipulation and DNA modification concept.

vchal

  • MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) has signed a non-exclusive licensing deal with Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) allowing the latter to use MaxCyte's (MXCT) Flow Electroporation technology and ExPERT™ platform to develop gene-edited therapy exa-cel, previously known as CTX001.
  • Exact financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Exa-cel is an investigational ex vivo CRISPR/Cas-9 gene-edited cell therapy under investigation for transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia or sickle cell disease.
  • MaxCyte's (MXCT) technology was also used in an agreement between the company and CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP). Vertex is developing exa-cel, currently in phase 2/3, with CRISPR (CRSP).
