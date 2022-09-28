Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) added ~80% to reach a 10-month high in the morning hours Wednesday after Bank of America upgraded the Ireland-based biotech citing late-stage data posted by Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF) (OTCPK:ESALY) for their Alzheimer’s therapy lecanemab.

The trial involving nearly 1,000 subjects reached the primary endpoint for the anti-amyloid antibody, showing a 27% placebo-adjusted reduction in the cognitive and functional decline of patients in the early stage of Alzheimer’s, Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF) said Tuesday.

“In our view, while there is still debate about the meaningfulness of the data and addressable market, this is a big milestone in the treatment of AD and reads through positive to” PRTA, BofA analysts wrote raising their recommendation on the stock to Buy from Neutral.

PRTA is developing its lead candidate PRX012 for Alzheimer’s disease. The subcutaneously administered amyloid targeting antibody is undergoing a Phase 1 single ascending dose (SAD) study with topline data expected next year.

“While PRTA may not be the first to market with its Aβ targeting therapies, we think it has the potential for best-in-class profile,” the BofA team added, noting that there is room for multiple treatments given the large addressable market in Alzheimer’s.

The analysts raise their price target on the stock to $65 from $45 as they await more competitor data for rival Alzheimer’s therapies from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) and Eli Lilly (LLY) for their experimental therapies gantenerumab and donanemab by the year-end and in 1H 2023, respectively.

PRTA leads gainers in the Alzheimer’s space Wednesday in the wake of lecanemab data.