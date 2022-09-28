TotalEnergies unveils strategy focusing on cash flow, shareholder returns

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) said Wednesday it adopted a cash flow allocation strategy for the coming years that will see 35%-40% of cash flow going to shareholders while accelerating the company's transformation strategy with annual net investments rising to $14B-18B during 2022-25, including about a third allocated to carbon-free energies and carbon reduction programs.

As part of its strategy, TotalEnergies (TTE) said it will maintain its previously announced $7B stock buyback program and distribute a special interim dividend of €1/share ($0.96) at the end of the year, in addition to the 5% increase in quarterly interim dividends already implemented.

The company expects underlying cash flow to grow by $4B over the next five years using moderate energy price assumptions - $50/bbl for oil and $8/MMBtu for European gas - which will support dividend growth during the period.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said it would generate additional cash flow of more than $3B for every $10/bbl increase in the oil price.

Separately, TotalEnergies (TTE) is halting its Normandy refinery - the company's biggest - due to a workers' strike over pay, which means nearly two-thirds of France's total oil processing is now either fully offline or severely curbed by strikes or a recent fire.

The strikes already had stopped refined products from leaving three of the company's refineries and a fuel storage depot.

