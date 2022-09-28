Cigna launches Pathwell suite of products
Sep. 28, 2022 10:57 AM ETCigna Corporation (CI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Cigna (NYSE:CI) said it launched Cigna Pathwell, a suite of products to connect customers with quality care providers and lower costs for customers.
- Pathwell uses analytics, clinical expertise, treatment planning, and digital solutions within Cigna's health services business Evernorth and integrates them with the company's medical benefits management and provider networks to create a personalized care experience for patients living with high-cost health conditions.
- Pathwell is launching with products to address two drivers of health care spending: infused or injectable biologic medicines and musculoskeletal pain, Cigna said in a Sept. 28 press release.
- Cigna noted that Pathwell solutions is available to many U.S. commercial clients, and will be expanded in 2023.
Comments