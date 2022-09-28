Cigna launches Pathwell suite of products

Sep. 28, 2022 10:57 AM ETCigna Corporation (CI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Ted Danson Teams Up With Cigna To Encourage Everyone To Take Control Of Their Stress

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Cigna (NYSE:CI) said it launched Cigna Pathwell, a suite of products to connect customers with quality care providers and lower costs for customers.
  • Pathwell uses analytics, clinical expertise, treatment planning, and digital solutions within Cigna's health services business Evernorth and integrates them with the company's medical benefits management and provider networks to create a personalized care experience for patients living with high-cost health conditions.
  • Pathwell is launching with products to address two drivers of health care spending: infused or injectable biologic medicines and musculoskeletal pain, Cigna said in a Sept. 28 press release.
  • Cigna noted that Pathwell solutions is available to many U.S. commercial clients, and will be expanded in 2023.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.