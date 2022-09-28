FDA approves Celltrion's cancer therapy Vegzelma, a biosimilar to Roche's Avastin

Sep. 28, 2022

  • South Korea-based Celltrion Healthcare on Wednesday said the U.S. FDA had approved its Vegzelma therapy, a biosimilar to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) cancer drug Avastin.
  • The biosimilar therapy was approved for the treatment of six types of cancer, including colorectal cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.
  • The FDA's approval of Vegzelma was based on the totality of evidence, including results from a phase 3 trial in patients with recurrent or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, Celltrion said in a statement.
  • Vegzelma is Celltrion's third oncology biosimilar to get approval from the FDA, following biosimilars for Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) cancer drugs Rituxan and Herceptin.

