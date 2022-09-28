Copper prices fell to fresh two-month lows on Wednesday, as recession fears continue unabated and a strong dollar hurts all commodities that are priced in dollar terms.

According to Reuters, three-month copper (HG1:COM) on the London Metal Exchange recently traded -0.9% to $7,288/metric ton, its lowest since July 21, and a third below a record March peak.

ETFs: (COPX), (CPER), (JJC), (JJCTF), (JJN)

Potentially relevant tickers include (RIO), (BHP), (VALE), (NYSE:FCX), (SCCO), (TECK), (HBM)

Investors ignored low inventory levels of most base metals while many smelters are cutting back production, such as aluminum producer Norsk Hydro's (OTCQX:NHYDY) move on Tuesday to cut production at two Norwegian plants.

Goldman Sachs cut its price forecast for nickel this week, saying it expected European nickel demand to drop by 30% during the rest of 2022 and into 2023.

Three-month nickel (LN1:COM) was Wednesday's biggest LME loser, -1.9% to $21,450/ton, while aluminum, zinc and tin also fell while lead gained.

A new study by Fitch Research forecasts 7.3M metric tons will be added to global copper production through 2031 as several new projects in Chile, China and Congo come online.

Fitch sees global copper mine production rising by an average 3.2%/year through 2031, with annual output rising from 21.9M tons in 2022 to 29.2M tons by 2031, accompanied by elevated copper prices and a positive demand outlook.

