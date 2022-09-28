Macy’s rolls out curated digital marketplace for third-party merchants
Sep. 28, 2022 11:05 AM ETMacy's, Inc. (M)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Macy's (NYSE:M) announced on Wednesday launch of a curated digital marketplace on its website.
- Powered by Mirakl, the new digital marketplace features a curated assortment of new brands, merchandise categories and product selection from premier third-party merchants and brand partners.
- Customers get easy access to over 20 product categories and 400 new brands, while third-party sellers get to integrate their products into Macy's (M) e-commerce architecture, with premier seller tools that help them monitor, drive, and grow their businesses with the retailer.
- Macy's (M) shares were up 4.3% shortly before 11.15AM ET
