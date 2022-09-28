The NYSE Composite Index is moving higher today, along with other major averages, but fell below 14,000 last week.

"We flagged 14,000 as the biggest support for US equities in August," BofA technical strategist Stephen Suttmeier wrote in a note Wednesday. "This support broke last week, which we view as a potential bearish leading indicator for lower YTD lows and a continued 2022 bear market for the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) into October."

"The break below the uptrend line from early June projects into the low 3400s on the S&P 500," Suttmeier said. "If the SPX rallies above Friday’s downside gap (3,727-3,750), it would suggest downside exhaustion (aka exhaustion gap) and favor a continued tactical rebound to the next resistance at 3886-3907."

"Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) (DIA) and Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJT) (IYT) reached new YTD lows last week to once again confirm a bearish primary trend in 2022 based on Dow Theory," he added. "This occurs after a corrective rally for both INDU and TRAN that peaked near declining 200-day MAs in August, keeping the bearish signal intact."

"The NASDAQ 100 (NDX) (QQQ) is testing its rising 200-week MA and June low near 11,180-11,037 with the 61.8% retracement of the March 2020 to November 2021 rally at 10,589 a potential support," Suttmeier said. "If the NDX attempts a rally, first weekly chart resistance is 12,062-12,179, but the chart structure would remain bearish below 12,573-12,898."