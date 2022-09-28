It's the easiest time to find alpha - it's everywhere, JPMorgan's Erdoes says

"It's the easiest time in the world to find alpha," JPMorgan Asset & Wealth Management CEO Mary Callahan Erdoes said Wednesday at the CNBC Delivering Alpha Conference in New York City. "It's everywhere" ranging from stocks to bonds, she added.

The term "alpha" is considered to be the excess return of an investment compared with the return of a benchmark equity index like the S&P 500 (SP500). But with the S&P falling to its lowest level in nearly two years on Tuesday coupled with falling bond prices amid the Federal Reserve's hawkish monetary policy, investors may feel discouraged in searching for alpha.

Erdoes, who noted that it's irresponsible to be passive currently, said she would not bet against China despite the country's looming property crisis and currency depreciation, adding that China's economy "will emerge" from the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this week, the People's Bank of China boosted its risk reserve rate on forward foreign exchange sales to 20% from zero, as the Chinese yuan hovers around its weakest point since May 2020. The PBOC's move makes it more expensive to bet against the currency.

And despite market turmoil and political risks taking hold in the U.K., banks in the country might be the most interesting space to invest in, Erdoes contended. Meanwhile, U.K. and European bank stocks swooned in Wednesday trading as investors weigh the newly proposed U.K. government budget of tax cuts and spending, as well as the Bank of England's earlier move to buy long-dated debt and delay quantitative tightening amid market turmoil.

Take a look at why SA contributor Lance Roberts thinks markets are set up for a "big short squeeze."