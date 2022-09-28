Bank industry changes require rethinking competition, M&A analysis: Fed's Bowman
Sep. 28, 2022 11:15 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Changes in the banking industry and competitive landscape will require regulators to rethink banking competition and mergers, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said at the Community Banking Research Conference Wednesday.
- "The goal should be to apply a transparent, dynamic framework that allows the industry to evolve with market conditions and apply sensible regulatory oversight," according to Bowman's prepared speech. "Size should not be the controlling factor. A review and examination of a merger application should be based on a careful analysis of risks."
- Some of the changes she suggests are: including credit unions in all competitive analyses, factoring in deposits at digital banks, and considering nonbank financial firm in analyses.
- "Our current framework is meant to promote a competitive marketplace for banking products and services," she said. "But if that framework does not account for the full range of competitors, we're only restricting banks from making strategic merger choices, while allowing those outside the framework to proliferate."
