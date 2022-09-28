Globant, LaLiga enter agreement to create global technology company
Sep. 28, 2022 11:21 AM ETGlobant S.A. (GLOB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Globant (NYSE:GLOB) has reached an agreement to create a joint venture to establish a global technology company that will lead the reinvention of the sports and entertainment industry.
- The new joint venture will expand and accelerate the services and products currently offered by LaLiga Tech, leveraging Globant's focus on the latest technologies and trends to transform sport and entertainment experiences around the globe.
- "Partnering with Globant will allow us to continue this growth at a global scale while creating the most immersive and valuable technologies for our clients." said Óscar Mayo, executive director of LaLiga.
