Nano-X Imaging gains on FDA submission for new digital X-ray technology
Sep. 28, 2022 11:23 AM ETNano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Israel-based medical imaging firm Nano-X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) added ~20% in the morning hours Wednesday after the company announced it submitted filings as part of a regulatory process to gain FDA’s 510(k) clearance for Nanox.ARC 3-D X-Ray system.
- In June 2021, the company announced the submission of a similar 510(k) premarket notification to the FDA for Nanox.ARC, also known as multi-source 3D digital tomosynthesis system.
- However, weeks later, NNOX said that the agency requested additional information related to the submission after finding deficiencies.
- NNOX received the FDA clearance for its single-source Nanox Cart X-Ray System in April 2021.
