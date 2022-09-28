Nano-X Imaging gains on FDA submission for new digital X-ray technology

  • Israel-based medical imaging firm Nano-X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) added ~20% in the morning hours Wednesday after the company announced it submitted filings as part of a regulatory process to gain FDA’s 510(k) clearance for Nanox.ARC 3-D X-Ray system.
  • In June 2021, the company announced the submission of a similar 510(k) premarket notification to the FDA for Nanox.ARC, also known as multi-source 3D digital tomosynthesis system.
  • However, weeks later, NNOX said that the agency requested additional information related to the submission after finding deficiencies.
  • NNOX received the FDA clearance for its single-source Nanox Cart X-Ray System in April 2021.

  • Read: Seeking Alpha contributor Daniel Jones downgraded NNOX to Sell from Hold, citing the recent outperformance of its shares and concerns over profitability.

