UroGen gets FDA nod for extending duration of Jelmyto admixture
Sep. 28, 2022 11:28 AM ETUroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) stock rose ~4% on Sept. 28 after the company said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized an extension of the in-use period for Jelmyto (mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution admixture from 8 hours to 96 hours after reconstitution of the product.
- Jelmyto is used to treat low-grade, upper-tract urothelial cancer (LG UTUC).
- "This extension expands access to JELMYTO and gives our customers greater flexibility in choosing when to mix and schedule instillations," said UroGen Chief Commercial Officer Jeff Bova.
