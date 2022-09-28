Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) +1.6% in Wednesday's trading as it wins a bullish rating from Northland Securities, which starts coverage with an Outperform rating and $60 price target, calling it "a high-quality business with very strong and dependable cash flows."

Northland analyst Abhishek Sinha cites Sunrun's (RUN) "flexible multi-channel business model which is ready to burgeon with growing solar demand" supported by the new Inflation Reduction Act.

Sinha said the recent pullback provides a "great opportunity for all investors seeking exposure to the residential solar market but especially for those who missed the stock run driven by the passage of the IRA bill."

The analyst sees the U.S. residential solar market growing by 10%-15% Y/Y in 2022 and 2023, marking "the very beginning of a secular bull market thesis as residential solar should become more widely prevalent, greatly benefiting" Sunrun (RUN).

Sunrun (RUN) likely will see "minimal profitability ahead" and a worsening macroeconomic environment, Juxtaposed Ideas writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.