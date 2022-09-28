Adeia (ADEA) - the upcoming intellectual property licensing spin-off from Xperi Holding (NYSE:XPER) - has set up its board and leadership.

Paul Davis will become chief executive officer of Adeia effective with the separation on Oct. 1. He's currently chief legal officer at Xperi, and president of the IP licensing business. He had been general counsel of predecessor Xperi Corp. before its merger with TiVo in 2020 made the new Xperi Holding.

Keith Jones will be Adeia's chief financial officer; Kevin Tanji will serve as chief legal officer, and Denise Morgan as chief people officer.

In addition, Dr. Mark Kokes will be chief licensing officer and general manager of the Media unit, while Dana Escobar will be chief licensing officer and general manager of the Semiconductor unit.

Davis will also serve on the board, along with Dan Moloney (a veteran of TiVo's and Xperi's boards); V. Sue Molina (on Xperi's board since 2018); Tonia O'Connor (on Xperi's board since last December); and Raghavendra Rau (on Xperi's board since 2020).

Xperi's product business is set to spin off and separate Oct. 1.