Progress rises on upbeat Q3 result

Sep. 28, 2022 11:46 AM ETProgress Software Corporation (PRGS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

glowing graph 2

Jonathan Kitchen

  • Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) is trading 1.5% higher after the company late on Tuesday posted Q3 results that beat estimates.
  • Revenue rose 2.6% Y/Y to $151.2M and beat by $3.1M, while Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1 beat by $0.03.
  • The company also raised its FY 2022 profit forecast to $4.08 - $4.12, from prior forecast of $4.05 - $4.11. Analysts estimate $4.09.
  • It continues to expect full-year revenue between $609M - $617M vs. analysts estimate of $611.96M.
  • Q4 2022 Guidances for profit is between $1.06 - $1.10 vs $1.10 Consensus.
  • Cash was $224.9M at the end of the quarter.
