Actively managed ETFs accumulated inflows for the 29th straight month in August

Globally listed actively managed exchange traded funds amassed more than $8B of capital inflows for the month of August. The influx of new money also marked the 29th consecutive month of inflows for actively managed ETFs.

In August, actively managed funds attracted a total of $8.61B, bringing the segments year-to-date net inflows to $80B. Moreover the $80B that has been accumulated in 2022 marks the second highest year intake on record behind 2021’s inflows of $95.9B.

Of the near 1,000 actively managed exchange traded funds on the market, the five largest funds together brought in roughly $1.09B and were led by the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) as it garnered $1.33B.

On the other side, the fourth largest actively managed fund is the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK), and it watched -$834.7M exit the door in August.

The three remaining funds are the JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST), which took in $1.05B, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINT) lost -$381.5M, and the Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) picked up $74M.

Year-to-date price action: JEPI -16.8%, JPST -0.6%, MINT -2.6%, ARKK -59.2%, and PDBC +15.5%.

In related actively managed exchange traded fund news, Cathie Wood, CEO and CIO of ARK Invest and fund manager of ARKK launched the actively managed ARK Venture Fund on Tuesday.