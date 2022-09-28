Actively managed ETFs accumulated inflows for the 29th straight month in August

Sep. 28, 2022 12:02 PM ETJPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI), ARKK, JPST, MINTPDBCBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor

ETF text on a yellow background on wooden cubes

Aksana Kavaleuskaya/iStock via Getty Images

Globally listed actively managed exchange traded funds amassed more than $8B of capital inflows for the month of August. The influx of new money also marked the 29th consecutive month of inflows for actively managed ETFs.

In August, actively managed funds attracted a total of $8.61B, bringing the segments year-to-date net inflows to $80B. Moreover the $80B that has been accumulated in 2022 marks the second highest year intake on record behind 2021’s inflows of $95.9B.

Of the near 1,000 actively managed exchange traded funds on the market, the five largest funds together brought in roughly $1.09B and were led by the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) as it garnered $1.33B.

On the other side, the fourth largest actively managed fund is the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK), and it watched -$834.7M exit the door in August.

The three remaining funds are the JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST), which took in $1.05B, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINT) lost -$381.5M, and the Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) picked up $74M.

Year-to-date price action: JEPI -16.8%, JPST -0.6%, MINT -2.6%, ARKK -59.2%, and PDBC +15.5%.

In related actively managed exchange traded fund news, Cathie Wood, CEO and CIO of ARK Invest and fund manager of ARKK launched the actively managed ARK Venture Fund on Tuesday.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.