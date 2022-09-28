Planned lithium production will fail to meet demand growth for lithium-ion batteries that are needed to meet global climate goals, Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) minerals chief Sinead Kaufman said Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.

Lithium consumption needs to "surge way above anything that's planned to be mined," Kaufman reportedly told a conference in Perth.

Rio Tinto (RIO) is spending more to develop lithium and other battery metals, and is turning to waste from defunct mines to recover the minerals, she said.

ETF: (LIT)

Rio Tinto (RIO) needs to find a way to expand into the growing lithium hydroxide market, which "would provide additional optionality in Rio's product offering to its customers," Morgan Stanley analysts said after a call with Rio's battery materials management team.

Rio's (RIO) current projects are geared to producing lithium carbonate, but the company is actively exploring the lithium carbonate-to-hydroxide refining process, the analysts said.

Iron ore prices returning back to normal have a large effect on Rio Tinto's (RIO) earnings and dividends, Ellsworth Research writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.