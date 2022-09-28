TOP Ships stock gains over 64% after H1 earnings

Sep. 28, 2022 12:11 PM ETTop Ships Inc. (TOPS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

  • TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) climbed as much as 64.5% to its highest level since its recent reverse stock split on Wednesday after the shipping firm reported strong H1 results.
  • TOPS reported H1 net income of $8.6M, up 412% Y/Y, which the firm said was its highest reported net income for a six-month period since 2005.
  • Adj. EBITDA grew 88% to $26.9M while revenue increased 53% to $38.8M.
  • As of Jun. 30, TOPS' fixed revenue backlog is ~$278.5M.
  • Over 19.1M shares changed hands as of 12.10 pm ET vs. average trading volume of 158.8K.
  • Shares of TOPS more than tripled in value YTD. TOPS last week effected a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.

