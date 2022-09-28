Oklahoma-based Pine Cellular selects Ericsson to future-proof network

Sep. 28, 2022 12:14 PM ETTelefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)ERIAFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Pine Cellular, a regional telecommunications company serving southeastern Oklahoma, has selected Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) to modernize its existing 3G/4G equipment to 5G-ready products and solutions.
  • With this modernization, Pine Cellular will be able to offer upgraded mobility and broadband services, resulting in an improved user experience for their subscribers.
  • Under the agreement, Ericsson will modernize the existing core, radio access network, microwave and router equipment across more than 140 sites in Pine Cellular's network.
  • "Pine recognized the need for reliable 5G-ready networks to bring connectivity to businesses and consumers," said Charles Hamby, Vice President of Sales with Customer Unit Regional Carriers, Ericsson North America.

